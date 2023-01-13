It seems that singer Miley Cyrus is all set to start off 2023 with a lot of self-love. She finally dropped her much-awaited single “Flowers”, the first from her album Endless Summer Vacation. She has been aggressively promoting her single by putting up billboards in major cities with some song lyrics, along with New Year. New Miley.

Interestingly, Miley dropped the video on her ex-husband’s birthday Liam Hemsworth, so fans already guessed that the song is about him. The duo tied the knot in 2018 and decided to part ways a year later. Their divorce was finalized in the year 2020. As per reports, it is not the first time when Miley has released a breakup song about Liam. It is believed that her former single ‘Slide Away’ was also about him.

The video of Flowers starts with Miley Cyrus walking over a bridge while wearing a golden top and hood while wearing sunglasses as she sings about the end of a breakup before she ties her hair up and realizes that she can live on her own. The singer also sings that she doesn’t want to fight and didn’t want to leave but then she realizes that she can buy flowers for herself and can love herself.

“Ooh, I didn’t wanna leave, baby, I didn’t wanna fight. Started to cry, but then remembered.”

The smiling Miley Cyrus proceeds to walk into a backyard in a s*xy bikini before taking a dive in the pool and posing. The video sees the singer doing workouts, yoga and taking a hot shower. The Single ends with Cyrus in a black suit freely dancing and realising she can be happy on her own.

