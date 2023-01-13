Whenever we speak about the biggest Hollywood hits, the first names that come to our minds are Avatar and Avengers: Endgame. James Cameron’s biggie is currently gracing the throne of being the highest-grossing film ever. On the other side, Endgame is just below it. But how many of you know that neither of these films is the highest-grosser at the domestic box office? We bet not many would be aware, so let’s take a look!

Just like previous stories, this is another interesting episode of Box Office Rewind. Today, we’ll be talking about the highest-grossing film in North America. As said above, none of the biggest worldwide hits is on the list. It’s the J. J. Abrams directorial, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which is still undefeated on the home ground.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per Box Office Mojo, Star Wars: The Force Awakens is the highest-grossing film in North America. Released way back in 2015, the film starring Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and others earned a blockbuster collection of $936.66 million. As you can see, it just missed the mark of $1 billion. Speaking about Avengers: Endgame, it’s in the 2nd spot.

Avengers: Endgame earned $858.37 million at the domestic box office, holding the 2nd spot. The 3rd is Spider-Man: No Way Home with a collection of $814.11 million. Avatar stands at 4th with a collection of $785.22 million in North America.

What do you think, who will beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such Box Office Rewind stories and other box office updates!

Must Read: With $478.2 million, Angelina Jolie’s Mr & Mrs Smith Not Only Made A Scandalous Cheating Affair With Brad Pitt But Was Crowned Her Highest-Grossing Action Film For 10-Long-Years! [Box Office Rewind]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News