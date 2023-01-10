Miley Cyrus has never shied away from following her heart. From wearing p*nis stick-ons during a concert to going braless on the red carpet, she’s done it all! In the latest video, the beauty could be seen going all wet as she baths in the shower while crooning her upcoming music, Flowers. Scroll below to know how netizens have been reacting to the promotional strategy.

As most know, Miley rose to fame with her character Hannah Montana on Disney. She eventually earned the title of a ‘pop star’ with songs like ‘Party In The USA’, ‘7 Things’, ‘Can’t Be Tamed’ among many others. She’s also created a lot of noise in the past over her relationships with Nick Jonas, Liam Hemsworth, Kaitlynn Carter, Cody Simpson.

Coming back to the latest update, Miley Cyrus shared an erotic video on her Instagram handle yesterday. She could be seen getting a hot shower with her back exposing to the camera. The singer-actress teased her fans as she crooned to her latest track, Flowers.

Miley Cyrus captioned her post, “FLOWERS SYDNEY FRI JAN 13 @ 11AM LONDON FRI JAN 13 @ 12AM NYC THURS JAN 12 @ 7PM LA THURS JAN 12 @ 4PM.”

While many felt the song crooned by Miley Cyrus was very similar to Bruno Mars’ When I Was Your Man. Others couldn’t help but point out how creepy her promotional method felt to them.

A user reacted, “I’m sorry but it’s kinda creepy having someone stand outside your shower and film you singing in the shower lol good song, creepy advertising.”

Another commented, “If the camera wasn’t moving, I wouldn’t have thought anything of it. But with the camera moving the way it was, this seemed creepy and murder-ey”

“OMG! That’s creepy,” commented another.

Albeit, we’re super excited for Flowers by Miley Cyrus. How about you?

