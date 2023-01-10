Actress Blake Lively is sharing some ingenious maternity style tips on Instagram. After a couple of fashion mishaps turned into a moment of realisation on Sunday, the pregnant mother of three, 35, posted an image of herself wearing an open dress to reveal her baby bump underneath in a long skirt, reports People.

In November, Reynolds said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that their daughters are “ready” for having a new sibling.

“When the back of your skirt won’t zip and the front of your dress won’t button, wear both,” Blake Lively wrote. “Who says two wrongs don’t make a right??”

In the photo, Blake Lively rocked a black dress with white polka dots, layered over a black skirt, each serving a necessary function.

With a smile on her face and a necklace of pearls to complete the ensemble, Blake Lively seems to be making her own style rules for baby No. 4 with Ryan Reynolds.



Blake Lively revealed in September that she and Reynolds, 46, are expecting their fourth child when she debuted her baby bump at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, also share daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

