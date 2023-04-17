There’s hardly a soul who has anything mean to say about Keanu Reeves. He’s probably the only actor who is in everybody’s good books and is loved by all. The actor is a global phenomenon, and his fans are spread all over the globe, including India. That’s why his desi fans could not keep calm when the actor visited India to attend an award show. Now, his video from the event has surfaced on social media and the netizens are stunned. Scroll on to learn more.

Keanu primarily does action movies in Hollywood, and his most remarkable films remain John Wick and Matrix series. His latest flick, John Wick Chapter 4 performed amazingly well at the box office and left his fans impressed with the 58-year-old star’s stunts and acting. Over the years, the actor has become one of the most respected celebrities in Hollywood, and people cannot get over his humble nature. In the 90s, he made a permanent impact on Indians by attending an award show in an ethnic outfit.

In 1999, Keanu Reeves attended Zee Cine Awards and presented the award for Best Debut Female to Preity Zinta for her performance in Soldier. The Matrix actor came along with Bret Domrose and Robert Mailhouse and the trio looked dashing in sherwani and kurta pyjamas. He was welcomed on stage by Shilpa Shetty who herself looked stunning in the signature 90s look – brown eyes and brown lips. Keanu looked a little out of place at first but was quick to gain his confidence and composure.

Take A Look:

Obviously, it’s not every day when we see the John Wick actor dressed up in traditional Indian wear. The Instagram page called Entertainmentsay shared this video recently and sent the netizens into a frenzy. Here’s what they commented –

One gave another name to Keanu Reeves and called him, “Kanhaiya Raveesh”

Another said, “Bro entered wrong matrix💀”

A user wrote, “This was when Keanu took hajmola instead of red or blue pill😂”

Another netizen commented, “Imagine Keanu saying “Vimal paan masala and manforce presents best actress”💀”

One fan made a John Wick reference and said, “Now we know where the Baba Yaga came from🙌🔥”

Let us know what you think of Keanu Reeves in desi look, and for more such news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

