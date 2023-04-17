Leonardo DiCaprio, the most eligible bachelor in tinsel town. He has been a charmer since the time his early years. After Maya Jama, Gigi Hadid, and Victoria Lamas, the actor is now sparking romance rumours with Irina Shayk. The duo was spotted grooving at the Coachella over the weekend. Leo is having one hell of a time of his life and he is not even trying to hide things it seems. Keep reading to get all the scoop.

For the unversed Shayk was previously in a relationship with another big-shot Holly star, Bradley Cooper for years before splitting up in 2019. They even co-parent their daughter. Leo’s previous long-term relationship with Camilla Morrone. He apparently does not date women over 25 years old.

As per a report on Page Six, Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper’s ex Irina Shayk were attending Levi and Tequila Don Julio’s Neon Carnival. They were spotted on late Saturday and partied till early Sunday. Although they were allegedly seen cozying up to one another, they were not alone. Leo and Irina were accompanied by his long-term friend and model Stella Maxwell.

Last year there were reports that Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper were getting back together and not only that the couple was trying to get pregnant with a second child. But that seems to be going down the drain now. As per the report, the Russian model and Leonardo DiCaprio appeared pretty close while partying together. Leo was seen wearing a black t-shirt with a cap and gold chain around the neck. He also had a mask on which he removed for a few moments while enjoying the carnival. See their photo going viral on Twitter, here:

Irina Shayk, Leonardo DiCaprio and Stella Maxwell at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/GYvLInSdMj — @21metgala (@21metgala) April 16, 2023

A few days ago, Leonardo Dicaprio sparked dating rumours with Love Island host Maya Jama. Maya had to take to her social media account to clear out the air and set the record straight once and for all; she and Leonardo are not seeing each other.

Prior to that, DiCaprio was linked with supermodel Gigi Hadid who has a daughter with pop sensation Zayn Malik. As per sources both Gigi and Leo liked each other very much, but there was nothing serious between them as Gigi’s first priority is her daughter Khai.

