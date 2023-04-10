Keanu Reeves, who is baking the success of his recent action flick, John Wick: Chapter 4, once wanted to work in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings movies. The director of the movie went through many candidates to select the actors for his movies, and the John Wick actor was one of them who desperately wanted the role. Read ahead as the actor described “begging for the role” in the TLOR movies.

The Lord of the Rings movie series has a massive fan base as the movies were released in the early 2000s. As the movies had epic scale and an unmatched sense of adventure for their beloved characters, the movies are the all-time best series of fantasy films.

Amongst many actors who appeared to get the role in The Lord of the Rings movies, Keanu Reeves once expressed his desire in a conversation with the Australian magazine Rip It Up in 1999. When asked about the big projects he could not participate in, he said, “I’m petitioning to play Strider. I’d love to work with [Peter Jackson], but I’m not sure if it’s going to go ahead. I hope I can.”

As the John Wick actor expressed his desire to play the character, he was ultimately disheartened as the role went to Viggo Mortensen. Back in the interview, Keanu Reeves added, “(Director) Peter Jackson is doing that, and I might have to go begging for the role. I have people making calls right now. Hopefully, he’ll think I’m right for the part. I’m the man. I’m there.”

Unfortunately, despite many efforts, The Matrix actor’s approaches were in vain. Many LoTR fans don’t even remember Keanu being seriously considered as Aragorn. As he did not match the director Peter Jackson’s image of Aragorn, the actor later went on to star in The Matrix movie, which became one of his memorable roles.

