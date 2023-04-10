John Krasinski is a multitalented star who has proved it over the years. His character Jim in The Office will always be evergreen. But who thought the skilled actor had a flair for direction as well? He showcased his talent by directing A Quiet Place and its sequel, and stunned all his fans. Honestly, it doesn’t come as a surprise because he’s quite a fantastic storyteller. He once shocked his fans by sharing an anecdote of a fan doing the weirdest thing with him. Scroll on to learn more.

John became a household name by playing the role of Jim Halper in The Office. While he appeared in several movies later, his most remarkable performance remains in the show Jack Ryan, where he plays the titular character. He directed A Quiet Place series and cast his wife, Emily Blunt, in the film. The actor has a massive fan base, but in one of his interviews, he revealed the strangest interaction he had with one of his fans.

An Instagram page called Officeusfeed shared a video clip of John Krasinski, where he talked about the weird interaction. In 2022, the actor shared the anecdote on Late Night with Conan O’Brien and revealed how a girl shoved her fingers down his throat while he was talking to her friend. Interestingly, she was not even his fan and did not provide any explanation. While talking about it, he said, “And this girl just sticks her fingers, in my throat, all the way back!”

“And literally, there was a moment of complete surreality. She looked up to me and was like, ‘Oh, I’m sorry I just…'” and walked away!” he concluded. John Krasinski said that he was utterly shaken but brushed off the incident.

His fans were as confused as him and wrote in the comments –

“I need to hear the girl’s side of the story because wth?!”

“Oh boy! If the roles were reversed 🧐”

“She knew why she was doing and now you’ll never forget her 😂 yikes lol”

