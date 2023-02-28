Hollywood actress Emily Blunt and veteran Tom Hanks worked together in a movie based on the fall of the Soviet Union titled Charlie Wilson’s War released in 2007. Being an American biographical comedy-drama film, based on the story of U.S. Congressman Charlie Wilson and a CIA operative, the movie went on to receive appreciation from the audiences and the critics. However, there were some scenes that made the actress uncomfortable.

The movie was set in the 1980s and showed the character Charlie Wilson as a US congressional representative from Texas. Read on to find out which scene made Emily a bit uncomfortable as she talked about love-making scenes with Tom Hanks.

During a conversation with GQ Magazine, Emily Blunt detailed an intimate scene with Tom Hanks from the movie. She described him as “hot” and revealed how he would have been embarrassed. “It was surreal! And embarrassing, always, because it’s just you with your tits hanging out, and you have to hope that the lighting’s nice. There are some people who feel OK and confident with prancing around in their underwear”, said the actress.

Later in the conversation, Emily Blunt went on to talk about the age difference as Tom Hank’s son was her friend. Elaborating on her scene, she further adds, “I wouldn’t say I was one of those people. So you just become someone who’s good at it. But he is such a gentleman. Maybe it was weird for him too, because… I could be his daughter. And I’m friends with his son – I did”

During the movie’s filming, Emily Blunt was around 2 years old whereas Tom Hanks was 51. They had a major age difference but both Hollywood stars pulled off the scene with sheer professionalism and excellence. Let us know what do you think about it!

