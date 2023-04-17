Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest one, AbRam Khan has been adored by everyone for his cute antics. He was the internet’s favourite until one day, his mother Gauri Khan warned SRK not to share their son’s pictures on social media.

However, old videos and pictures of SRK’s youngest kid still go viral on the internet. Recently a video of Suhana Khan with her little brother has gone viral and you must have seen the upcoming actress cheering up her grumpy brother.

But we caught hold of an old video of AbRam where the cute little munchkin was fed up with the photographers and screamed at them, not to take his pictures. Scroll down to see how media obliged Abram’s request!

In this old video from 2018, Gauri Khan‘s 5-year-old son AbRam was leaving Aradhya Bachchan’s birthday bash. However, he was surprised to see paps outside, and going by his reaction, it seems he was well aware of his mom’s no pictures on social media rule!

AbRam was being escorted to his car by someone who tried to hide his face, but when he saw the cameras, the young chap screamed at the paps, saying, “No pictures!” However, as soon as the media spotted the little boy getting all charged up, they obliged his request as a photographer in the video can be heard saying, “Okay…okay…okay. Sajid hat jaa…hat jaa.”

Netizens reacted to this video shared by a fan page of AbRam, abramkhan9, and made sure that they school the media. “Why does the media frighten little kids like this?”, wrote one user. Another user commented, “media is really mad, how can they irritate a kid like this?”

Many users, empathised with the irritated child. One such user wrote, “So proud of u AbRamKhan. The media should learn to give u your space.” Another comment read, “, Suchhi ye media wale chhote se bachhe ki bhi privacy khatm kr dete hai.. stupid media.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam made an appearance in the credits of his film Happy New Year where Farah Khan shot the little toddler in his happiest mood.

You can see, his video of getting angry at the paps here.

