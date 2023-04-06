Last weekend, an extravagant event took place in Mumbai which was hosted by business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. At the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), who’s who of the entertainment industry from across the globe were seen putting their best fashion foot forward. Right from Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Zendaya and Gigi Hadid, everyone was seen having a gala time at the humongous event. At the same event, VJ Anusha Dandekar was seen taking guests’ interviews while asking them about their experience of attending the show.

However, the actress was subjected to trolls and criticism when netizens noticed that Shah Rukh Khan’s family, i.e., Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan, apparently ignored Ansusha and moved on without giving her 2 bytes. Now she’s has finally broken her silence on the same.

Taking to her Insta stories, Anusha Dandekar addressed the noise and slammed haters for spreading such news. The actress penned a long note on Insta stories and stated that some people dislike giving interviews. She further blasted haters saying that if they have so many opinions, they can try doing her job. Read her note below:

“The constant controversy you are trying to create just because you want to be haters and just because you are so called fans of people who weren’t at this event, you want to make sure I somehow come out looking bad, well sorry I can’t be part of your plan. Some people don’t like to give interviews and never have and that’s totally okay. And some have to wait for their release till they do any interviews. THE END. I think I did a great job and I’m really good at what I do…but no one’s stopping you to try my job if you have so many opinions. I wish you happiness, so you will finally stop being bullies. x” wrote VJ Anusha Dandekar on her Insta stories.

Meanwhile, photos and videos from the same event continue to surface on the web. Earlier, Varun Dhawan, too, landed in trouble when he was seen lifting supermodel Gigi Hadid and planting a peck on her cheeks.

