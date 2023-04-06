Shah Rukh Khan, naam hi kaafi hai. He has been in the industry for decades, and there’s not a single movie where he hasn’t put his whole effort into making his audience feel the romance, the emotions and the plot. Yes, some worked like magic, and some tanked at the box office, but his effort deserves mention.

Now, we have got our hands on a throwback video, where SRK has been tasked to say ‘I Love You’ in different languages. His response will leave you blushing. Don’t believe us? Scroll below and watch the video by yourself!

Recently we got our hands on one of the throwback videos as shared by one of Shah Rukh Khan’s fan pages named ‘srkvibe2.0’ on Instagram. In the video clip, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen donning a gorgeous black pathani kurta and flaunting his bearded look – he flashed his heart-melting smile. There, one of the reporters can be heard asking him, “One of his fans ask you, ‘I challenge SRK since he is the kind of romance to say I love you in as many different languages as he can’.” However, his response left us blushing with fluttering heartbeats.

Shah Rukh Khan promptly responded, “Not even one language darling, just look into my eyes all the languages are there. Language abhi janni padi I love you kehne ke liye toh pyaar kya karna. King of Romance needs no language. Here, look at me and fall in love. I am not even saying I love you to you in English or Hindi.” And well, we fell in love with him all over again.

As soon as the video went viral, fans started to pour their love for Shah Rukh Khan in the comment section. One wrote, “Hottest Raees talking Romance.”

Another one wrote, “SRK with kohl eyes exists…*meanwhile me falls in love for as many as lifetimes I can*❤️🔥”

The third one penned, “When I look in his eyes my heart melts <<33❤️”

Another comment can be read, “Ankho ki bhi kya zrurat, apka nam hi kafi hai ❤️🔥”

One wrote, “king for a reason”, and we rightly believe so.

