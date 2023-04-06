Last night, Salman Khan attended a press conference about the upcoming awards in Mumbai. Soon after the PC began numerous pictures and videos from the event made its way to the web. At the event, Dabangg Khan answered media person’s questions ranging from receiving threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to the box office disaster of Hindi films, he bared it all leaving everyone in splits.

Last evening, the superstar recalled an incident when he was promised to get a Filmfare Award but didn’t get one as it went to Jackie Shroff. Salman was a part of the 68th Filmfare Awards press conference where he spoke about the same award show fooling him in 1990. Scroll down to read what he said.

At the press conference, when Salman Khan was asked about winning an award he said he never won he always lost as he was never interested in awards but rewards. Narrating the incident, he said, “I won’t take the name of the editor, but it was just after Maine Pyar Kiya so you can figure out who it was. So I was told that I should come for the Filmfare award and that the award was going to be given to me. So I went there with my father. My father wore a suit, my whole family went there. Beautiful and then the nominations were announced. Best actor goes to Salman Khan…I stood up.”

Salman Khan further revealed, “Then, another name was taken…and the award went to Jackie Shroff. I was going to get it so my dad said ‘ye kya hai (what is this)?’ I was to perform that night, for the first time. So, I went backstage and said ‘This is something I cannot do because this is not done. I don’t care, I don’t care at all. I mean Jackie’s got it. He was damn good in Parinda but you shouldn’t have done this with me. Since you are my father’s friend you shouldn’t have ever done this’. He said ‘But, you have to perform’. I said ‘I cannot perform’.”

Feeling disappointed by the same, Salman Khan then charged them 5x for his performance at the same award show. “He said ‘You know what I will pay you for this performance’. Toh, I said ‘how much?’ He gave me a figure. I said ‘It won’t happen in this much’. Little more, little more till it was a substantial figure of that time…five times (more)…he said please ‘don’t tell anyone’. I said ‘This is the wrong person’,” he concluded.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Pooja Hedge and it will it the screens on Eid 2023. Later he will return as Tiger with the film’s 3rd instalment.

