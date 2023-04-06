The Makers Of Adipurush Unveil The Poster Of Shri Bajrang Bali On Hanuman Janmotsav
The Makers Of Adipurush Unveil The Poster Of Shri Bajrang Bali On Hanuman Janmotsav(Photo Credit –Poster)

Embodying strength, perseverance and loyalty, the makers of Adipurush unveil the poster of Shri Bajrang Bali featuring Devdatta Nage. A tribute to a companion, guardian and devotee of Prabhu Shri Ram, the team takes fervour of Hanuman Janmotsav a notch higher with this sacred launch.

An apt recollection of the famous devotional lines from ’Hanuman Chalisa’ “विद्यावान गुनी अति चातुर। रामकाज करीबे को आतुर।” The divine image is a reminder of Shri Bajrang Bali’s sheer dedication towards the virtues of Raghav portrayed by Prabhas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, will be released globally on 16th June 2023.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)


Must Read:  Ramayana Characters Recreated By An AI & Nitesh Tiwari Should Have A Look If He Wants To Attain The Hollywood Level Of Graphics For The Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan Starrer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out