Embodying strength, perseverance and loyalty, the makers of Adipurush unveil the poster of Shri Bajrang Bali featuring Devdatta Nage. A tribute to a companion, guardian and devotee of Prabhu Shri Ram, the team takes fervour of Hanuman Janmotsav a notch higher with this sacred launch.

An apt recollection of the famous devotional lines from ’Hanuman Chalisa’ “विद्यावान गुनी अति चातुर। रामकाज करीबे को आतुर।” The divine image is a reminder of Shri Bajrang Bali’s sheer dedication towards the virtues of Raghav portrayed by Prabhas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, will be released globally on 16th June 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)



Must Read: Ramayana Characters Recreated By An AI & Nitesh Tiwari Should Have A Look If He Wants To Attain The Hollywood Level Of Graphics For The Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan Starrer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News