Dasara’s fever is unstoppable as the recently released pan-India film starring Nani has shattered all box office records. The movie collected a whopping amount of 87+ crore worldwide on its fourth day of release, making it a blockbuster of the year! The film has been praised by critics, celebs and audiences alike. Recently, legendary director Rajamouli and South star Prabhas praised the success of the film. The film has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline, stunning visuals, and powerful performances.

Celebrities such as Mrunal Thakur, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, Adivi Sesh, and more have praised the film. The legend Rajamouli and superstar Prabhas are the latest addition to the list of admirers who took to social media to express their appreciation.

Appreciating the film, SS Rajamouli tweeted, “Amidst the rugged landscape and raw characters, Srikanth Odela manages a tender heart touching lovestory. Career best performance by Nani. Keerthy cake walks through her role. Every actor’s performance was note worthy. Cinematography is first class. Special mention to the background score. Hearty Congratulations to the #Dasara team on the wonderful success…”

Prabhas also congratulated actor Nani saying, “Just saw #Dasara. What a film. I loved it. Congrats to Nani for doing this film. Nani, the director Srikanth Odela, Keerthy Suresh, and the whole team did a great job. We should do more films like this!”

Dasara has been released in five languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, and stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sai Kumar in pivotal roles. The immense box office success and positive reviews from audiences and celebrities alike prove that ‘Dasara’ is one of the best films of the year. If you haven’t seen it yet, make sure you do.

