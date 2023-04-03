Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, who has been staying away from Instagram, unlike most other stars, has finally joined it. Vijay made his debut with a cheery “Hello Nanba and Nanbis”.

The Instagram account has been clocking followers since within an hour of Vijay joining the social media platform. Vijay, who is shooting for Lokesh ‘Vikram’ Kanakaraj’s movie, ‘Leo’, sports a salt-and-pepper look in his Instagram photo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Thalapathy Vijay opening his own Insta account, the publicity of the movie will definitely gain at once from the heft his popularity brings with it.

Vijay, who was interacting with his fans through Twitter, took a break for some time, so his entry into Instagram is considered a new avenue for him to post photos and promote his movies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay (@actorvijay)

Thalapathy Vijay already has 7.8 million followers on Facebook and 4.4 million on Twitter, and now within 15 hours of his debut in Instagram, he gained 3.9 million followers.

‘Leo‘, incidentally, has Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, who’ll soon be seen in ‘Ponniyin Selvan-2’, Priya Anand, Sandy, Goutam Vasudev Menon, Arjun and Malayalam actor Mathew Thomas in major roles, apart from Vijay.

Must Read: Is It Allu Arjun VS Ram Charan Off-Screen? ‘Pushpa’ Star Jealous Of RRR Fame States Reports, Didn’t Even Wish On Birthday?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News