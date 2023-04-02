Dasara Is An Exceptional Experience On Its Own! Netizens Shot Down Comparisons With KGF & Pushpa

Nani’s much-awaited pan-Indian film, Dasara released in theatres and has successfully entertained fans nationwide. The film has garnered rave reviews from the fans and its 53 crores gross in 2 days is a testament to that. The action-packed film has surpassed Bholaa setting a high box office benchmark. Directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, the film is Nani’s highest-budget film to date and while it has received immense appreciation from critics, some viewers are also drawing comparisons between Dasara, KGF and Pushpa. However, after watching the movie fans open up about how different Dasara is from the others.

On the comparisons drawn between the three blockbuster movies- Dasara, KGF and Pushpa, one Twitter user wrote, “When audiences come to theatres, they’ll be presented with a ‘new world’.”

Dasara is visually different from the two movies. Another user wrote, “The characters are very different. When people watch the film in theatres, it’s going to be an exceptional movie experience for them.” One user said, “It’s much more than a typical action thriller. This movie is a full paisa wasool movie.”

Dasara’s multi-lingual worldwide release is a testament to the filmmakers’ confidence in the film’s content and its ability to appeal to a wider audience. Fans’ statement about the film being different from KGF and Pushpa suggests that the movie stands apart from the rest.

