SS Rajamouli’s film RRR has been making the country proud since its release. The film received much love worldwide and even won an Oscar Award for the song Naatu Naatu. A recent report claimed that the film’s team spent Rs 8.5 crore to campaign for the Oscars, but now another report claims that the amount revealed is not even close to the whopping amount spent by the team.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer magnum opus, touted to be the most expensive Indian film to date, was released in 2022. Upon release, the film took the box office by storm in the domestic market and the overseas box office.

SS Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya, who helped his father with the VFX of the mega-film, recently claimed that the RRR team had spent only Rs 8.5 crore to campaign for the Oscars. However, ETimes report has a different story to tell.

The report quoted a source in Hyderabad as saying, “Everyone even remotely connected to RRR knows they spent at least 80 crores lobbying for the Oscars. This was for SS Rajamouli for direction, Ram Charan and NTR Jr for acting and MM Keeravani for the song Naatu Naatu. When Naatu Naatu was the only Oscar nominee, the team felt slightly cheated and let down. So they decided to scale down the amount. But you can’t change 80 crores to 8.5 crores (Note: It was reported that the team may have spent 80 crores instead of the more conservative estimate of 50 crores). It is downright absurd.”

Furthermore, the source claimed to the publication that Karthikeya did his own maths to save RRR from further questioning on the Oscars bill. Instead, he has opened the RRR team to a litany of questioning.

