Ram Charan and Jr NTR are basking in the glory after their big feat with RRR. The song Naatu Naatu didn’t just earn India its first Golden Globe and made it big at Oscars 2023. However, a video of Ram with his wife making their way from an airport went viral for a different reason.

Ram has become a name on every director’s wishlist. The Telugu star recently resumed work with RC 15. On Wednesday, he jetted off to an undisclosed location from Hyderabad airport with a 5-month pregnant Upasana.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ram Charan was seen walking into the airport with Upasana and their dog. The RRR star wore a white T-shirt under a black jacket and grey trousers. Upasana opted for a black top under a floral jacket and black leggings. She also wore white shoes and carried a bag. Both of them wore dark sunglasses. As they made their entry, a female fan attempted to click a selfie with Upasana. When security tried to push the fan away, Ram ushered him not to do so.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

When she was pushed by a security guard, Ram schooled him and asked him not to push the fan. This gesture won hearts. A fan even commented, “His guard was pushing a fan away, but Ramcharan stopped him from doing that. A rare sight!!! Humble fellow,” while another user wrote, “The way he wait for his family”

A third user commented, “He respects and loves his fans. Look how he stopped his guard.” A fourth user wrote, “Looks like a late birthday holiday. Have fun (sic).”

Earlier this week, Ram Charan held a grand bash by inviting the who’s who of the Telugu film industry.

For more updates on south news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Prabhas’ Salaar To Be Shot At The Same Location As Daniel Craig’s James Bond Film No Time to Die! Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News