Kannada actor Divya Spandana, who was also once a member of Lok Sabha, is opening up about her mental health struggles. Last year, the actress made her comeback to the Kannada film industry and even began her own production house. As she is currently working on films, Spandana recently revealed how Rahul Gandhi provided her with the emotional support she needed after her father’s death.

Divya, who goes by her stage name Ramya, began her acting career in Kannada cinema with the 2003 film Abhi. While she has also worked in Telugu and Tamil cinemas, it was her stint in Kannada films that brought her fame.

Divya Spandana appeared on Ramesh Arvind’s show, Weekend with Ramesh Season 5, and got candid about her personal life. The actress talked about one of the most difficult phases in her life and admitted to having suicidal thoughts after her father, RT Narayan’s demise.

According to Pinkvilla, Divya Spandana said, “Two weeks after I lost my father, I was in Parliament. I didn’t know anyone or anything, even about the proceedings of Parliament. But I learnt everything; I channelled my grief towards my work. It was the people of Mandya who gave me that confidence.” Further in the chat show, Spandana revealed that Rahul Gandhi also helped her during difficult times.

Spandana talked about the 2019 general elections, where she led the Congress’ social media campaign. As the results were not in the party’s favour, she soon quit politics. Talking about that time, Spandana said, “My mother is the biggest influence in my life, next is my father and third is Rahul Gandhi. When I lost my father, I had hit rock bottom. I did contemplate ending my life. I had become a recluse. I had also lost the election. It was a period of grief. During that time, Rahul Gandhi helped me and supported me emotionally too.”

Divya Spandana joined the Youth Congress in 2012 and won from the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka in 2013. The same year, she quit the film industry. However, she is now focusing on her film career.

