Political circles in Karnataka are abuzz with rumours of Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa joining politics following state Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar attending a dinner party at the actor’s residence here.

Shivakumar and Youth Congress state President Mohammad Nalpad attended the dinner party at Sudeepa’s place on Thursday night, and both the leaders spoke to him at length during the occasion.

As per sources, Shivakumar had invited Kichcha Sudeepa to join the Congress and also invited him to participate in the campaigning for the party. However, the official details of the discussion are not known.

Earlier, Ramya aka Divya Spandana had also spoken to Sudeepa about joining the Congress party. Kichcha Sudeepa has good relationships with all party leaders. Some time ago, there were rumours said that he will join the ruling BJP.

However, Sudeepa is yet to react to the development. According to sources, Kichcha Sudeepa will contest Lok Sabha elections from Shivamogga or Chitradurga parliamentary constituencies.

KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi has welcomed the purported development and stated that he would welcome the actor into Congress.

Meanwhile, the Hindi teaser of ‘Kabzaa’ starring Kichcha Sudeepa and Upendra was unveiled by the makers last year in December.

The film, which originated in Kannada, will also be released in multiple languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The production house which is known for giving back-to-back Superhit films at the box office, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures is now all set to foray into South Films with the pan-India release of ‘Kabzaa’.

The story of the film revolves around a brave freedom fighter Amareshwara who gets killed by the British, due to unfavourable circumstances, his son Arkeshwara becomes the don of the underworld in India during the period of 1960-1984 and sets his mark in Indian history.

