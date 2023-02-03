Shah Rukh Khan is back and the actor is back with a bang. Ever since his much–awaited film Pathaan released, it is only creating new box office records every day. Fans showered their love on the film and the superstar once again proved that he is a king when it comes to creating magic on the silver screen.

SRK enjoys a massive fan following not only in India but all across the globe. Fans have given him a warm welcome and that speaks a lot about the impact that has on them. From record -tod advance booking to turning cinema halls into dancing halls, Pathaan had it all. And if that was not enough, the film’s craze brought fans from Bangladesh to India to watch SRK on screen. Scroll below to read the details.

Shah Rukh Khan strarrer Pathaan wasn’t released in Bangladesh due to some legal issues but that didn’t stop his fans to watch the film. A family traveled all the way from Dhaka to Agartala, Tripura just to see their favourite celeb on the silver screen. Satadeep Saha, the owner of a cinema hall where the family from Bangladesh visited to watch the film informed it on Twitter. He wrote, “This is something great… people travelling from Bangladesh to India to watch Pathaan!!! Thank you so much for visiting Rupasi cinema, Agartala Tripura.”

This is something great 👍 people travelling from Bangladesh to India to watch Pathaan !! Thank you so much for visiting Rupasi Cinema,Agartala Tripura !! 🙏🙏 @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham @yrf pic.twitter.com/IiCFMXBeI9 — Satadeep Saha (@satadeeps) January 31, 2023

Well, that’s what we call a die-hard fan. After witnessing such craze for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan all we can say is – “Fan ho toh aisa ho verna na ho.”

Meanwhile, Pathaan has entered its second week and it is still unstoppable at the box office. In fact, to attract more audience prices of tickets were also slashed by 25 percent in many cities.

If you haven’t yet watched the film, book the tickets now. Do you want us to give you more reasons?

