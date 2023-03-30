Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most versatile and talented actresses currently present in the film industry. Even though she started in the Southern film industry, now the diva is expanding her horizons and also working in Bollywood. However, amidst all the success, it was her personal life that was going through turmoil.

After parting ways with her husband, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha faced a lot of backlash and negative comments from the netizens. Now, the actress, in the latest interview, talked about them and the darkest phase that she had been in post-divorce. Keep scrolling to read further.

In an interview with Zoom, Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about the dark phase in her life post-divorce with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. Talking about it, she said, “When someone describes me as strong, independent woman I don’t see myself like that. I see all of the lows, I see all of those days when I didn’t want to get out of my bed, I see the crying, I see the constant asking my mother ‘whether I am gonna be okay’. That’s not superhuman strength, that’s a little girl in there who is weak and wants to get better.”

Going further Samantha Ruth Prabhu explained that the most important part in all of these is to not get stuck in that loop. Talking further about how she dealt with the dark phase, she said, “I remember I was in a very very dark place during the toughest time in the condition. You name it, and I had all of those dark thoughts, and when I realised that I am not actually not gonna anything about these dark thoughts, they are not getting me anywhere, and if I am not letting these destroy me, then I have to start putting my one step forward.”

And, well, that’s the strength we all need to move forward in life. Samantha has shown us how to organise a cluttered life and live like the present is the most important time. Even after getting diagnosed with Myositis, and dealing with divorce and trolling, the actress has been putting her strong face in front of everyone.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in Shaakuntalam, Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda and Citadel (Hindi spin-off) with Varun Dhawan.

Let us know your thoughts about Samantha’s opinion on the dark phase.

