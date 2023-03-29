The hype for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is getting real as the film is nearing its completion. It was recently reported that Sanjay Dutt shot for his part and the look for the same it seems has been leaked on the Internet. A new image of Sanju Baba has surfaced that has got the fans excited.

Speaking of Jawan, the film will be led by King Khan and will also star South actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. Actress Sanya Malhotra has also been roped in for the big-budget movie along with funny man Sunil Grover. Rumours are rife that Khan’s lucky charm Deepika Padukone has also joined the ensemble for an apparent guest appearance.

Speaking of Sanjay Dutt’s role in Jawan, the makers have kept everything under wraps. However, a reported first look of Dutt has made its way to the Internet. According to Box Office Worldwide, Sanjay Dutt in Jawan might be seen portraying a role of a South Indian. The rumoured first look of the actor saw him donning a white shirt along with a white lungi. Sanjay Dutt completed the look with a teeka, and gold chains with well-combed black hair and a neatly trimmed black beard. While the 63-year-old actor is yet to officially stamp on his look, his loyal fans got pretty excited.

One user dubbed him as, “Anna Baba” whereas, another posted, “Touchwood Nazar na Lage God bless Jawan movie at Box Office.” The next one added, “I hope people don’t start calling it a South film after the film.”

The first look of Sanjay Dutt for his cameo in Jawan comes days after it was reported that he will reunite with Shah Rukh as sources from a publication revealed that Dutt’s role will be brief but an effective and action-packed cameo. The two reportedly will shoot together for 4 or 5 days for a big dramatic action scene.

For the unversed, Jawan is being helmed by Atlee Kumar and is expected to hit the theatres in June. It was earlier reported that Jawan might be pushed for a Christmas release but there has been no confirmation about it.

