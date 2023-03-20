The next outing of Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan has been highly anticipated after Pathaan’s excellent performance at the box office. While the movie is in its last shooting schedule, a new report states that a highly action-packed sequence between SRK and Sanjay Dutt will be shot in a day or two and has only a few days left for the final wrap-up of the shoot. Read on for more details!

The fans of SRK are eagerly waiting for the upcoming action-packed Jawan after the successful run and historic blockbuster of his last movie Pathaan. With the release of its teaser and the title announcement, the movie has definitely created a strong buzz amongst moviegoers to watch their beloved SRK once again in a complete action avatar.

Sources close to PinkVilla have revealed Sanjay Dutt will reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for a cameo. The source claims it will be a “brief but effective and action-packed cameo”. The source close to the movie’s development further adds, “The duo will be shooting together over the next 4 to 5 days at a studio in Mumbai, and it’s a big dramatic action scene forming an integral part of the film’s narrative.”

As the character wanted to be someone with an extraordinary screen presence, Sanjay Dutt was tapped in by the makers for an undisclosed role. The source adds, “Sanjay Dutt returned to Mumbai from his Leo shoot in Kashmir on Sunday noon, and 24 hours later, he is all charged up to shoot an action scene with SRK on Jawan.”

While the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawaan is in the last shoot schedule, it was also rumored that Deepika Padukone would join the gang for a two-day shoot on March 27 and March 28. It is also rumored that the movie’s release date has been shifted to September or December, as the original date was June 2.

