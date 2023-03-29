Bollywood’s Begum Kareena Kapoor Khan has portrayed several iconic scenes in her career spanning more than two decades. Out of all her legendary roles, Kareen’s role of Poo aka Pooja Sharma from Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of her most loved performances across all ages.

The 42-year-old in an interview recently stated that Poo is one role she would not want a spin-off of. The celebrated Hindi cinema star shared that she is not open to the idea at all even if it is purely in the sense of fashion. Read on to know more.

In an interview with News 18, Kareena Kapoor Khan asserted that she wants the character of Poo untouched. When asked who else can play the character, Bebo, who brought the magic of Poo to the screens 22 years ago, rejected the idea saying, “Never. As you said, Poo was truly an iconic character. Some characters need to remain untouched and loved for what it was. I don’t think it can be touched, I don’t think it should be and nobody can play Poo.” On the other hand, Kareena was open to the idea of bringing back Poo’s Bole Chudiya outfit which was designed by Manish Malhotra for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Speaking on the same, Kareena stated, “I think it would be the iconic Bole Chudiya ghagra. Manish had done a spectacular job and even today, 23 years later, people adore it, they love the colour, and the colour is gorgeous.” The 3 Idiots star added, “The work on it for that time was so ahead of its time.”

On the work front, Kareena is gearing up for her new flick with Hansal Mehta. She will then also be seen in The Crew with Diljit Dosanjh, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The actress was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.

