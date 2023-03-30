The much-awaited film Dasara, starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh in leading roles, is slated to release today in cinemas. The film had already created a lot of buzz among moviegoers with its power-packed thriller. However, hours after hitting the theatres, the film was leaked on the internet and couldn’t escape the piracy attack. Scroll below to read the details!

Directed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara created a lot of hype before its release as the fans eagerly awaited the film. It was decided that the film would hit the theatres on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. However, the film was struck by privacy and leaked online shortly after its theatrical release.

As per a report in Zooom TV, Dasara starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh in leading roles, the film is now available on many free sites including, Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Ibomma, TamilYogi, Tamilblasters 9xflix.com, Bolly4u, Isaimini, Kuttymovies7, Filmygod, Veganmovies, Desiremovies, Katmovieshd, Bolly4u, Jaisha Moviez, Movie4me, Filmy4wab, Moviezwap, Coolmovieshd, Movieverse, 9xmovies, and Moviesda. The makers are expected to the action against those found leaking the film.

For the unversed, Dasara released in theatres alongside Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited film Bholaa, thus making for a box office clash to watch out for. The film will take the audience through the socio-economic condition, political ambition, and power struggle of the Singareni collieries. With an extraordinary storyline, the film is anticipated to have some power-packed performances.

Many reports also claimed that Dasara is expected to witness Nani’s career-best opening, crossing the previous by 50 percent. However, as the film leaked online, it could impact its box office numbers. Well, we strongly condemn piracy as it is a criminal offence and it should not be encouraged in any form.

