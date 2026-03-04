Karthi’s Tamil action-comedy Vaa Vaathiyaar, written and directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, had a theatrical release on 14 January 2026 during the Pongal holiday season. Its Telugu dubbed version is titled Annagaru Vostaru and looks like it isn’t done yet. After facing criticism soon after its OTT premiere, the Telugu-dubbed version of Karthi’s film is now getting a revised release on Prime Video. The streaming platform has decided to update key visuals following viewer backlash.

Reportedly made on a budget of 40 crores, Tamil film Vaa Vaathiyaar recovered only 11.03 crores gross worldwide, translating to a domestic gross of 10.13 crores and an Indian net collection of 8.59 crores. Ultimately, this means the film was a disaster during its Tamil theatrical run, while the Telugu version did not see a theatrical release and went straight to OTT.

Original OTT release & Telugu controversy of Annagaru Vostaru

Vaa Vaathiyaar, titled Annagaru Vostaru in Telugu, premiered on Prime Video on 28 January 2026, just 14 days after its theatrical release. In the Tamil version, the late veteran star M. G. Ramachandran (MGR) is portrayed in a glorious manner. However, in the Telugu dubbed version, the reference was changed to the legendary actor Senior N. T. Rama Rao, who had also passed away.

Initially, Prime Video released only one visual version of the film while offering different audio language tracks. As a result, in the Telugu version, when dialogues verbally mentioned Senior N. T. Rama Rao, the visuals still showed M. G. Ramachandran instead of Sr. NTR. This mismatch between the dialogue and the imagery in the Telugu version led to backlash, after which Prime Video took note of the issue.

Annagaru Vostaru: Revised Version OTT Release Date

Prime Video has decided to change the visuals to match the dialogues in Annagaru Vostaru and will release the updated version on March 6, 2026. The film’s lead actor, Karthi, himself appeared in a promotional video for Prime Video, informing the audience about the change.

While such technical changes are rare after release, this move shows that streaming platforms are paying close attention to audience reactions. It also highlights how sensitive viewers are when it comes to iconic figures being represented on screen.

With the updated version arriving soon, it remains to be seen whether Annagaru Vostaru gets a second chance at winning over Telugu audiences on OTT.

