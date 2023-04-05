Bollywood superstar Salman Khan set the social media on fire when he posted a shirtless picture on Wednesday.

The star, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘, took to his Instagram during the evening hours of the day and shared a shirtless picture of himself seated on a couch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The picture shows him basking in the sunlight as he sits in an otherwise dimly lit room. The actor appears in a ripped avatar with perfectly chiselled deltoid muscles and abs. Salman’s photo has raised speculations of his upcoming Tiger 3 movie has begun shooting.

Salman Khan wrote in the caption, “May look like it but, definitely not chilling.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The caption is in reference to the run-up to his upcoming theatrical film’s release which features an ensemble cast. The upcoming Salman Khan starrer film, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ will release on April 21. Whereas, Tiger 3 is rumored to be in production.

Must Read: The Big Bang Theory’s Madhuri Dixit Controversy Makes Netflix Respond To It, “…Ensure That Content Is Free From Such Abusive…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News