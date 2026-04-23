Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr starrer Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is less than 24 hours away from its big release. Directed by Prasshant Jha, the romantic comedy will compete with Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar 2 for footfalls. Can it still become the lead actor’s biggest opener of all time? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 has a low buzz

The official trailer, released on April 10, 2026, opened to a decent response. Unfortunately, there’s still low buzz around the film. Even on BookMyShow, it has registered only 67.8K interests, with only 24 hours to go. Considering there are strong competitors in the market like Dhurandhar 2 and Bhooth Bangla, the romantic drama must deliver strong content to improve the word-of-mouth and drive footfall.

Which is Avinash Tiwary’s biggest opener?

Avinash Tiwary has been actively working in the acting industry since 2009. But it was only in 2018 that he gained recognition with his breakthrough role in Imtiaz Ali’s Laila Majnu. Ever since, he’s been part of multiple Bollywood films, but most have been released on OTT platforms.

Earlier this year, Avinash played the lead antagonist in Shahid Kapoor & Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo. It marks his biggest opening of all time with a collection of 9.10 crore net. However, it is to be noted that the project was a big-budget multi-starrer.

If one considers only leading roles, Laila Majnu will hold the #1 spot with its debut earnings of 45 lakhs.

Take a look at the opening day collections of Avinash Tiwary’s films at the Indian box office:

O’Romeo: 9.10 crore Madgaon Express: 1.63 crore Laila Majnu: 45 lakhs

Can Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 beat Laila Majnu?

It would only be fair to compare the upcoming romantic comedy drama with Laila Majnu, as it will test the star pull of Avinash Tiwary at the box office in a true sense. There’s Medha Shankr, fresh from the success of 12th Fail, but also a newbie at the box office.

Going by the current trends, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 will likely stay below the 50 lakh mark on its day 1, as it will largely depend on word-of-mouth. Plus, the romantic drama will face strong competition from Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar 2. It is now to be seen whether Prasshant Jha’s film manages to beat Laila Majnu and create new milestones for Avinash Tiwary.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Box Office: Dominates Dhurandhar In Australia & Pathaan In New Zealand To Rewrite History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News