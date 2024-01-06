After Singham, Simba and Sooryavanhi, Rohit Shetty is now gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated series Indian Police Force. The seven-part web show stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Isha Talwar, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, and others in the key roles. Ahead of the show’s release, the filmmaker recently sat for a promotional interview with comedian Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa for their show on YouTube, where he recalled a time when Akshay Kumar shot for a stunt scene without taking safety measures.

Shetty is known for making his cars fly and making his actors do some death-defying stunts. Speaking about one such instance, the filmmaker revealed that Akki once did a shocking helicopter hanging stunt in Sooryavanshi and took no safety measures. Along with Akshay, the film also stars Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. Despite being released with 50% captaincy during COVID-19, it was a box office hit.

Narrating the incident, Rohit Shetty told Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, “We took that shot in Bangkok. He was hanging from the helicopter and I had said, ‘This is a safety shot, we won’t go ahead until I tie a harness. Just go up and come down, don’t go around.’ He talked the pilot into it and I saw that he took around the helicopter while Akshay was hanging on his hand, his entire body weight was on his hand. Main jo bhadka hun pilot par (I got so angry at the pilot) and he said, ‘Inhone bola tha’ (pointing towards Kumar).”

“Then it was all real and all of them had broken their bones, be it Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty or Ajay Devgn. Someone had 11 fractures, someone had 8 fractures, and someone worked with stitches. Nobody was there who was not hurt. Ajay and Akshay used to jump from the 4th or 6th floor. It was all real; there was no CGI then,” he added further.

He also spilled the beans on his discipline and revealed that Akshay Kumar eats normal food and does normal exercise. He doesn’t even do weights. He never misses a chance to work out. If it’s a building with 80 floors, he will climb it, he will do 50 pull-ups.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has an interesting lineup of films, including Soorarai Pottru remake, Bade Miyan, Chote Miyan, Sky Force, Singham Again, Welcome to the Jungle and Hera Pheri 3.

