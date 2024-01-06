Actress turned politician Jaya Prada has been absconding, as per the latest reports. UP Police has been conducting raids to search for the actress against a non-bailable warrant issued against her. The politician is a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Rampur, and two cases were filed against her for breaking the code of conduct.

UP Police conducted search operations in Delhi and Hyderabad but failed to trace the whereabouts of the politician. Later, her Mumbai home was raided by the UP Police, but the politician is still not traceable.

Jaya Prada is supposed to appear in court on January 10 against two cases. The court has ordered the police to present the politician. If the police fail to find her before January 10, the Superintendent of the Police will have to represent the actress-politician.

In 2019, the actress joined the BJP and contested elections from the Rampur seat but lost. During the elections, breaking the code of conduct, she inaugurated a road and made objectionable remarks in a public meeting. Two cases were filed against her for violating the code of conduct.

For the unversed, the actress joined politics at the peak of her career in 1994. She initially joined the Telugu Desam Party on NT Rama Rao’s invitation. Later, she joined Chandra Babu Naidu and was nominated to Rajya Sabha in 1996. In 2009, she grabbed headlines after she claimed that Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was distributing her n*de pictures.

She openly supported Amar Singh and even left the party while the two started a new party but could not succeed. Jaya Prada joined RLD in 2014 and contested elections from Bijnor but ultimately lost.

In 2019, the actress joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contested elections from Rampur. During her campaign, she violated the election code of conduct and inaugurated a road in Noorpur village on April 19, 2019.

The second case that was filed against her was when she made objectionable remarks at a public meeting. A summon has been issued, and the politician has been skipping the court proceedings, ignoring the summons against her.

