Shah Rukh Khan, the brand ambassador of love in Bollywood, once was angered so much that he went “I am a Pathan & I’m very very protective about my family” against the late politician Amar Singh. All this started with some fun that happened at an award show in 2007.

Shah was considered to be one of the best when it comes to doing some ‘black humour’ on the stage. His jodi with Saif Ali Khan was a rage back then, and they were the ‘jaan’ of award shows. In one of his many jokes, Shah joked that he finds ‘darindagi’ in Amar Singh’s eyes.

This was laughed about at the award show, but Mr Singh didn’t take this well. In one of his interviews with Rediff, he added about Shah Rukh Khan, “I found more ‘darindagi’ in his language than in my eyes. I will also humiliate him publicly someday and then apologise to him and say that it was said in black humour.”

A few days later, there was a mob of Amar Singh followers outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat protesting. This scared his daughter Suhana Khan (who was of just six years back then). In his interview with Mid-Day, SRK said, “I had to cancel my shoot and rush home four hours early because my six-and-a-half-year old daughter (Suhana) was crying. People were screaming and shouting outside my house. My eight-year-old son (Aryan) wasn’t crying, but he was made to stay in the house just in case someone decided to throw something or scream abuses. That scares me to the extent of not having any fear at all.”

Shah Rukh Khan also said, “If you scare me by saying that you will harm me, I will be scared, because if I die, who will look after my kids? But if you threaten my children, I will not be in self preservation mode. I can give my life for my kids. Come on, there are only women in my house. My wife wasn’t there, my sister is not well and my little daughter was crying. I don’t like it! I am a Pathan and I am very, very, very, very protective about my family.”

When asked if he would call Amar Singh and confront, Shah Rukh Khan said, “No. I wouldn’t. My wife will be very scared when she reads what I am about to say, but if I’d been there… if I’d reached before the cops cleared the protestors… I would have made them all cry for making my daughter cry. And that’s the promise of a Pathan. I would not have spared them. You don’t make my children cry. If you have a problem, talk to me. I know where that crowd came from, but now I am being told that Amar Singh did not send them.”

“Twenty fans of his came from all over India to protest. It’s okay. Maybe he didn’t send them. I’d like to give him the benefit of doubt because I never lie, so I assume that no one else would either. But don’t you scare my harmless kids,” concluded a pissed off Shah Rukh Khan.

Phew! Wasn’t that too dark for the SRK, we know? What are your thoughts? Share in the comments section below.

