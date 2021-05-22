Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released this Eid and the action entertainer has already created history with and garnered millions of views across platforms within days of release. Complete with all elements of a classic Salman Khan entertainer, the film has been received well. And one of the most talked about things in the film are its high-octane action sequences, the smoke fight scene being one of the most talked about ones.

Makers of the film had especially roped in action choreographers from Korea, who had rehearsed extensively with Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda, Gautam Gulati and Sangay Tsheltrim. Earlier today, Randeep Hooda, who plays the main antagonist in the film, shared a behind the scenes clip, where he can be seen rehearsing with the team Radhe for the smoke fight scene. In the clip, Randeep also revealed how he suffered a major kneecap injury while shooting for the scene.

He also revealed how they shot for the sequence many times and eventually it was the first shot they did that was finally used in the film.

Radhe is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited. The movie has released in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available with ZEEPlex on the ZEE5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.

