Charu Asopa and husband Rajeev Sen are expecting their first child together and shared the good news on their respective Instagram handles. In a recent interview with a publication, Charu also revealed her sister-in-law Sushmita Sen’s reaction and it’s too cute to miss out on.

Charu and Rajeev tied the knot back in 2019 and their lavish wedding was the talk of the town.

Sharing the good news on Instagram with a picture with wife, Charu Asopa, Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen wrote, “Happiness is on the way 👶❤️🧿🧿 #weare3”. Take a look at the picture here:

Sushmita Sen’s sister-in-law Charu Asopa shared a picture on her Instagram flaunting her baby bump with a caption that read, “GRATEFUL THANKFUL BLESSED🤰🙏🧿”.

In an interview with Times Of India, Charu Asopa revealed that her sister-in-law Sushmita Sen is so happy about the news and said, “Sushmita didi is so excited. She keeps sending me voice notes and the messages she sends are amazing to hear. She is very happy and is just waiting for the baby.”

Talking further about the pregnancy, the Mere Angne Mein actress said, “I was shivering when I saw those two pink lines. For sometime I was completely clueless what to do and I was sitting inside for 15-20 minutes in the bathroom. Then I went out and informed Rajeev and even he was clueless and had mixed feelings. And it was quite late at night when we discovered it, so we were confused if we should inform the family at night or in the morning. But ultimately we couldn’t control and informed the family on video calls. Everyone was shocked, surprised, excited, happy, I wish I could have recorded the reactions.”

