Sushmita Sen is truly a woman of substance. Not only is she a Miss Universe pageant winner and a powerful actress, but time and again, she has always been known to speak her mind. However, it was this opinionated personality of hers that had once caused her to be banned from the cover of entertainment magazines. In a throwback interview, the actress recalled how her bold nature became a problem for many people.

In an old interaction with Film Companion, Sushmita Sen revealed how she was considered a bad influence on kids and the younger generation for speaking up her mind. The Main Hoon Na actress said that she had stopped being featured on the cover page of the magazines. She said, “There were repercussions. In the 90s… because back then it was a much more closeted society so for you to speak your mind and to say anything that you believed in was like… she is a bad influence, don’t get her in front of our kids and everyone else. There was a time when they told magazines not to put me on the cover because of my quotes. I don’t blame them. I was very loud and clear.”

However, the actress revealed that with time, people have become more accepting of her opinions than what it seemed like in the 90s. Sushmita Sen added how she also eventually learned to voice out her thoughts in a nicer manner so that it did not appear too brash for others. The Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya actress said, “I thought if you take away my freedom to express myself, what freedom do I really have? So am I going to be scared away from speaking my mind or am I just going to learn it how to say it better, say it nicer? Which I did learn because I think I didn’t have that tact before. The world is far more accepting of someone speaking their mind. There is still that ‘haw’ element but it’s not as bad as the 90s.”

However, today, Sushmita Sen’s craft and opinions are being celebrated in full swing. The second innings of her career skyrocketed with her performance in the web series Aarya. She was also appreciated for playing a transgender in the web series Taali.

