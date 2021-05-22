Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli’s love story is a tale as old as time. When the duo made their relationship public, their fans were going gaga over the announcement. The couple dated for four long years before parting ways and the breakup wasn’t easy for the singer. In an interview later, Neha opened up on her ex-boyfriend and called their relationship a ‘bad’ one.

Neha also battled depression while she was going through a breakup and shared a heartfelt post on Instagram back then.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Neha Kakkar revealed that she was ‘single’ and said, “Right now, all I can say is that being single is the best feeling of my life. You know what, when I was in a relationship, I was not being able to give time to my family and my friends. At that time, I dedicated all my time and energy to that person who does not deserve it. And guess what; in spite of giving him so much time; he always complained of not being together.”

Neha and Himanshi Kohli started dating in 2014 and parted ways in 2018. Back in 2019, the singer wrote an emotional Instagram post where she revealed that negative comments on her breakup affected her so much that she went into depression. “Yes I am in Depression. Thanks to All the Negative people in the world. You’re successful in giving me the worst days of my life. Congratulations you’re successful!” she wrote in the post. And if the reports are to be believed, the Saki Saki singer also broke down on the sets of Indian Idol after a contestant sang an emotional song.

Adding to the interview and revealing further about her breakup with Himansh, Neha Kakkar told Bhaskar, “Thankfully, I have moved on from this bad relationship. I am really in a happy space now. I have realised that my family is more deserving than anybody else in my life. I am happy with whatever happened because that made me realise the importance of my family members. With this bad experience, I am not open to love again. As I said, I am happy to be single!”

