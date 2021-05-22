Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for a while now. Their relationship came as a surprise for almost everyone, followed by the actresses’ divorce from her then-husband Arbaaz Khan. Many fans criticized the new couple for their age gap and the fact that Arora is older than Kapoor. But, it looks like now the Gunday actor has opened about his girlfriend’s past and all about dating her.

Arjun spoke about how he respects Malaika’s past and how he does not want fans to talk anything wrong about their relationship. He has even openly accepted her son from an earlier marriage. Keep scrolling further to know more.

According to reports in Spotboye, Arjun Kapoor revealed that he has been in a similar situation when his dad Boney Kapoor left his mother and married Sridevi. He mentioned that he has been in a similar situation, and it’s not always nice as “there are kids affected.”

Arjun opened up about dating someone older with a son from a previous marriage, and he said, “I don’t try and be overly talkative about my personal life because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there… And I’ve been in that situation where I’ve seen things pan out publicly, and it’s not always very nice because there are kids affected.” Malaika Arora was married to Arbaaz Khan, with whom she has a son named Arhaan Khan.

Arjun Kapoor continued, “I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she’s comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space and not having it be in your face.”

It was only last year that Arjun had revealed that even if he wanted to get married, he wouldn’t be able to because of COVID.

Well, we are hoping to see Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora become Mr & Mrs at the soonest.

