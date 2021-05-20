Actor Aanjjan Srivastav gets nostalgic as he recalls working alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

“I have worked with Shah Rukh in films like Raju Ban Gaya Gentlemen, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and Chamatkar back in the day and more recently in Chak De India. In my view, he is one of the most down-to-earth actors I’ve ever met and that is exactly what makes him Shah Rukh Khan,” he says.

In fact, he says that SRK made sure that he was giving his all to a scene.

“I still remember while shooting for Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman in RK Studios, Shah Rukh walked up to me and said, ‘Aanjjan ji, apko mera reaction baraabar milta hai kya? (are you getting the right reaction from me)? To which I replied, ‘baraabar hai (yes, absolutely). He continued, ‘nahi, nahi apka reaction mujhe milta hai, apko mera reaction milta hai kya (no, no, I can connect with your rection, but are you able to connect with my reaction)? This reflects his sincerity and dedication towards the characters he plays and shows his mindfulness and consideration towards his fellow actors,” Aanjjan Srivastav says.

“Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman”, which released in 1992, was SRK’s third release. Srivastav feels the film is still relevant in today’s times.

“What does the young generation need? Good music, some amazing sequences and great content. The movie has it all! Apart from the content, GenZ will get a chance to experience the flawless execution of the storyline from a unique lens,” Aanjjan Srivastav says, about the film that will air on Sony MAX2.

