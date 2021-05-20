Box office game has changed a lot in the past 7-8 years. Not just in India, Bollywood has broken several records in overseas too. We have seen a rise of a new market in China that has immensely contributed to Bollywood films. And thanks to it, several small yet content-driven films did a remarkable job at the worldwide box office. Andhadhun, Secret Superstar and Padman are to name a few.

Advertisement

Thanks to China market, Bollywood films that were touted as niche got their due at the box office. The best example that struck our mind is Secret Superstar which was overpowered by Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again. But globally, its numbers will make you pinch yourself. So let’s get started.

Advertisement

Here’s the list of Bollywood films that made above 200 crores globally but ended below the 100 crore mark in India:

Padman – This Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte starrer wasn’t a masterpiece but had good content. More than that, it’s the topic that was worth applauding. The film had content catering to a limited audience and yes, it was promoted on the same lines. In India, it made 78.95 crores but thanks to its China collection, the film made a total of 203.05 crores globally.

Hichki – Just as we mentioned above about Secret Superstar, Rani Mukerji’s Hichki is another big surprise on the list. The film that had good content for youngsters made mere 46.17 crores in India. Thankfully, it received a phenomenal response in China. At the end of its global run, the collection stood at 210.81 crores.

Hindi Medium – Hindi Medium is a modern-day classic. Starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in lead, the film led a successful battle in India against Half Girlfriend and made 69 crores. But it was China that helped it reaching to next level as a worldwide collection of 304.57 crores came in.

Andhadhun – Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu in lead, Andhadhun is a cult. The film was a huge hit in India with a collection of 72.50 crores. In China too, it struck a right chord with masses. It ended its worldwide run at 411.65 crores.

Secret Superstar – Starring Zaira Wasim in lead, Secret Superstar is in top 3 of highest Bollywood grossers list. No one ever imagined that the film that made just 62 crores in India would go onto shake the box office globally. Riding high on strong word-of-mouth, it made a whopping sum of 902.92 crores.

Must Read: Exclusive! Mohit Chauhan Takes A Dig On Music Companies Hiring Singers: “Hum Aapke Talent Pe Kamaenge, Zyada Hum Kamaenge, Thoda Aapko Denge”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube