Seems like Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan is facing the curse of an evil eye as it continues to faces the roadblocks, one after another. Earlier, it was COVID that played a spoilsport in the shoot of the film and now, it’s cyclone Tauktae.

For the unversed, during the first wave of COVID-19, a high maintenance set of the film was dismantled owing to the lockdown. Back then, producer Boney Kapoor had to face a huge loss. And seems like, the film completion is turning out to be a never-ending process all thanks to cyclone Tauktae.

As per Times Of India, Maidaan’s set has been completely destroyed by the recent cyclone that was built on the outskirts of Mumbai. Crew present on the set tried their best to minimize the destruction, but all efforts went in vain. Thankfully, no casualties are reported. “There were about 40 people on the set when the cyclone hit the ‘Maidaan’ set- the guards and the curators of the football ground which largely comprises the set. They tried their best to save as much as they could but their efforts proved almost totally futile,” a source close to the film quoted.

What’s really sad is that only 15 days’ shooting was remaining but with such a big blow, Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan to face another delay.

“The ‘Maidaan’ makers Boney Kapoor (producer) and Amit Sharma (director) had hoped that the ongoing lockdown would be eased beyond May 31, 2021, and they would wind up the matches part in the next 15-17 days. But all those plans, for now, stand washed out,” a source added further.

Based on Indian football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim, the film is slated to release on 15th October 2021.

