We all know that Kangana Ranaut has officially made Karan Johar the ‘flag-bearer’ of nepotism in the Bollywood industry. And the producer doesn’t shy away from accepting the fact and openly flaunts it. Back in 2017, when Mira Rajput made an appearance on Koffee With Karan along with her husband Shahid Kapoor, she took an indirect dig at the producer and questioned him for the same.

Advertisement

Mira is quite spontaneous and is popular on Instagram. Fans really love her Q&A sessions as she gives the aptest answers on the photo-sharing site.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, during the ‘rapid-fire’ round on Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar asked Mira Rajput, “two things about the movie industry you don’t understand or don’t like?” Replying to the host, the beauty said, “Airport looks. I mean, just be comfortable. And nepotism.”

Karan was quick to respond to her answer and said, “That might be directed to me, but anyway.” And both Shahid Kapoor and Mira burst into laughter listening to the host say that.

Mira Rajput then said, “Sorry, Karan.” And replying to her, Karan Johar said, “That’s fine, I hear you.”

Mira then mentioned on the show that someone with no previous connections in the industry and looked at everything with a ‘zoo-like gaze’ at first.

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput time and again do Q&A sessions with her fans on Instagram and back in February this year and a fan asked her, “Shahid’s most annoying habit also one thing you love most abt him”.

Replying to the fan, Rajput wrote, “He makes a zillion typos. I have to really figure out what he’s saying, but I have kind of understood what he means when he says something else. And I love him. I love everything about him.”

Haha, that’s every relationship ever!

What are your thoughts on Mira Rajput’s prompt reply to Karan Johar? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Birthday Special: Born To Cameos, Rose To Ruling The Big Screen – From Gangs Of Wasseypur To Manto

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube