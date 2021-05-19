Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is now rolling now following the success of his film Kabir Singh and Padmaavat. As the actor’s Diwali release Jersey, which is the official remake of a Telugu film of the same name, is keenly awaited, he has reportedly signed a film with Kahaani and Badla director, Sujoy Ghosh. Scroll down to know more.

Shahid has recently wrapped up the sports drama and moved on to work with director duo, Raj and DK’s web series, which is reported to be released on Amazon Prime Video. The actor was in Goa from February to April to shoot for the web series.

Before even calling it a scheduled wrap, Shahid Kapoor is all set to team up with Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh’s next film. A source revealed to Pinkvilla, “Shahid and Sujoy have been speaking about a potential collaboration for a while now and things seem to have fallen in place. Shahid has liked a script and if all goes as planned, the film will go on floors this year itself.” The source also said that both Sujoy and Shahid are looking forward to work together.

While not many details of the film are revealed yet, it is expected that Shahid’s film will be a thriller going by Sujoy’s track record. The actor has yet another film in his kitty and he will commence with the filming after completing Sujoy Gosh’s film. The source said, “Shahid is flooded with multiple offers, and he is being extremely careful about the scripts that he is associating himself with. While the actor wants to do commercial stuff, he is careful that it doesn’t belong to the run-of-the-mill world. After wrapping up the Sujoy Ghosh film, he is expected to move onto the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directed, Karna, which is an epic produced by Ronnie Screwvala.”

It is also worth pointing out that the exact dates of the shoot are not yet revealed and it may even vary depending upon the COVID-19 situation in the country. Apart from Jersey, Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Karna, Shahid Kapoor has been receiving a lot of films offers from several directors including Karan Johar.

However, Shahid has reportedly had refused the offers as he wasn’t happy with some of the stuff coming his way. If reports are to be believed then, the actor is in talks to portray the character of Chattraprati Shivaji in a film produced by Ashwin Varde. He is yet to give his nod as he still awaits the final draft of the script.

