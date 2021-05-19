Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s relationship has always been the talk of the town. From the time the two started dating to tying the knot together, the couple has always managed to steal the limelight. Today, we bring you a throwback story of the time when Bebo revealed that she made the first move on her husband Saif because he is too English.

Saif and Kareena are one of the most popular couples in B-town and more than the couple, their elder son Taimur has time and again has stolen the limelight with his cuteness.

Back in 2014, speaking to Niranjan Iyengar, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed about their relationship and said, “We did Omkara and we didn’t speak. We were with our respective girlfriends and boyfriends at that time and we hardly interacted or even exchanged a word. He used to always be like ‘Good morning, ma’am,’ and treat me with so much respect because he is anyway so chivalrous. Saif has got a personality that.”

The Jab We Met actress continued and said, “Completely. I was the one who kind of pushed all the right buttons. Saif is the kind of guy who is not very forthcoming toward any woman. He will never make the first move. He is too English and restrained. When I made the first move, he was like I can’t believe that Kareena Kapoor is doing this.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan recently welcomed their second child together – a son. The couple has yet not revealed the name of their second child and we are waiting for it.

