Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to social media and wished her parents, actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, on their anniversary on Wednesday.

Sonam, who recently celebrated her wedding anniversary with husband Anand Ahuja, put up a series of pictures on Instagram of her much-in-love parents.

Sonam Kapoor captioned the post, writing, “There’s not a day that goes by where I’m not blown away by how in love you two still are. Thank you for teaching me that no matter what happens in life, love and family champions everything. 37 years of marriage and 11 years of dating (48 years), and a lifetime to go. How I wish I could’ve hugged you both in person right now. Happy anniversary, Maa & Daddy. Love you.”

Earlier yesterday, Anil Kapoor had put up a note for wife Sunita on their anniversary, along with a picture of them together. He captioned it, “All the love stories and quotes about love fall short in front of our love story. With you by my side I know I’m safe, loved & happy! You are the bedrock of our combined families and we don’t know what we’d do without you in our lives! I promise to spend my life making you feel loved and treasured in the way that you deserve it…Happy Anniversary!! @kapoor.sunita.”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in London, will soon be seen in the film “Blind”.

