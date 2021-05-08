Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista, and there is no denying that fact. Just scroll down her Instagram page, and you will be impressed with the looks, colours and prints she can rock. But today, we aren’t just talking about her – we are talking about the time she and Anand Ahuja impressed us with their fashion choices together.

Advertisement

On May 8, 2018, Sonam and Anand exchanged vows and became each other’s better halves. Today, as the couple celebrate their 3 rd wedding anniversary, we decided to bring a few of the many times they complemented each other’s fashion. Be it photoshoot, events, red carpets or just about everything else – they have been each other’s better halves not only in life but in fashion choices too.

Advertisement

Scroll down and take a look at the many time Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja left an impression on all with their fashion choices. And with them, stylish as fashionable like this seems to be #everydayphenomenal

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja showed us how to complement each other in styles that are almost opposite to one another. While Anand rocked a brown jacket and pant look with a black tee and sneakers, Sonam slayed in a pleated mango-coloured knee-length skirt and white jacket-blouse with splashes of colour. She completed the look with heels.

For an NBA game in 2019, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja opted for a multi-layered look, and we have to say it was on-point. While Anand wore black sneakers, jeans and a jacket with a white t-shirt and what looks like a jersey below it, Sonam rocked a black top, black pants, and navy blue with white lines wrap skirt. She completed her look with a zipper jacket, black sling bag and white sneakers.

For GQ’s Best-Dressed party in 2019, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja brought their A-game to the front and showed off why they are considered a fashionable duo. The couple rocked pantsuits by Fendi and slayed in this photoshoot. While Anand’s was a brown one with a white t-shirt, Sonam donned a peach piece with pleats at the waist.

Nothing talks elegance and poise better than Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in this black and white complementing attire. Anand looked dashing in a black suit paired with brown shoes, and Sonam brought out the ruffles in this knee-high slit dress that she paired with a floor sweeping black and printed coat.

Can any couple look so good in Armani but still have us looking at their chemistry more than their clothes? The couple opted for a complete formal look, and we are as much in love with their choice of attire as we are of Anand’s loving gaze on his wifey dearest.

Just last month, Sonam Kapoor shared this picture of her and Anand Ahuja having some while enjoying some rain in London. Though we don’t have a front view of their casual outfits, we still love how Sonam’s woollen plaid dress with a black top and thigh-high rain boots complemented Anand’s jeans, hoodie and cap look. Their expressions speak about the love they share.

While they undoubtedly look stylish in all the western attires mentioned here-above, the couple also knows how to rock the Indian look like pros. Just check out this pic of Sonam Kapoor in a white embellished lehenga and Anand Ahuja in a black Nehru kurta and white pants. Sailing in the boat and with the way they carry themselves, this couple looks nothing less than royals.

Special mention – Their Halloween Look

For Halloween 2019, the couple went in sync with the party’s Bollywood theme and dressed up as Salim and Anarkali from the epic, Mughal-E-Azam. The duo completed their look with a sword and chains, keeping being as authentic as they could to the characters. This shows how on-point their fashion game is even for cosplay parties.

As Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja ring in their 3rd wedding anniversary, check out these other times they made us fall in love with them and their fashion choices.

Happy anniversary, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

Must Read: Raj Kapoor Was So Crushed After Nargis’ Marriage That He “Came Home Drunk & Collapsed In The Bathtub Weeping”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube