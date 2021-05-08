The COVID-19 second wave continues to wreak havoc in the country, and the latest Bollywood celeb to test positive for it is none other than Kangana Ranaut. The actress, who was recently banned from Twitter, took to her official Instagram account to share this news with her fans and followers.

While informing all that she is currently self quarantining, Kangana also stated that she is all set to destroy the virus as it is “nothing but a small time flu.” Read all she had to say below.

Taking to her social media account, Kangana Ranaut shared that she has contracted the novel coronavirus. Along with a picture of her meditating, the Queen actress wrote that she was planning on heading to her hometown, because of which she got herself tested. The actress’ post read, “I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive.”

On the same note, Kangana Ranaut informed all that she is currently self quarantined and is more than ready to fight the virus. The Manikarnika actress added, “I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more.”

The Gangster actress concluded her post by writing, “Come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but small-time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev”

Fans took to the comments section to wish her a speedy recovery, while others even questioned her choice of words regarding the virus.

Get well soon, Kangana Ranaut.

