Raj Kapoor Was So Crushed After Nargis' Marriage That He "Came Home Drunk & Collapsed In The Bathtub Weeping"

Raj Kapoor is one of the pioneers in Indian cinema and will always be. The legendary filmmaker and actor was once upon a time very popular and was called the ‘greatest showman’ in the history of Hindi cinema. Now, we all know he was married to Krishna Kapoor and they shared five kids together but we also know his undying love for late actress Nargis.

Nargis is Sanjay Dutt’s mother and Sunil Dutt’s wife. But before marrying Dutt, the Mother India actress had a nine long year relationship with Raj.

Over the years, Raj Kapoor and Nargis have worked in multiple movies together and that is how they ended up falling in love with each other. They were first paired together in Aag (1948) and that’s how it all started.

After being paired together in multiple films, the two grew closer and their romance rumours started doing the rounds. Although Kapoor was married, the Awaara actress was totally committed to him in terms of love and business, and even put her money into his films.

However, after nine years of being in a relationship, Nargis felt that Raj Kapoor wasn’t paying enough attention to her and although he committed to marrying her, he never took any action to do that.

After that, the Awaara actress felt detached from the actor and was unhappy with the kind of roles that she was getting to play in his movies. Nargis then signed Mother India in 1957 as she was unhappy with her unglamorous role in Shree 420 in 1955.

The Aag actress signed Mother India without even telling Raj Kapoor and this really upset him. And during the shoot of Mother India, the set caught fire and Sunil Dutt saved the late actress and that’s how a new love story blossomed in her life.

While saving Nargis, Dutt got severe burns and was admitted to the hospital. And soon, the two confessed their love for each other and got married. Raj was so crushed to know about her marriage with the Waqt actor that his wife Krishna Kapoor had once revealed, “Night after night he would come home drunk and collapse in the bathtub weeping.”

Raj Kapoor felt cheated in his relationship with Nargis. In 1986, the Anari actor revealed during an interview that the late actress cheated on him by signing Mother India and that he’ll never forgive her for the same.

Meanwhile, Sunil Dutt and Nargis shared three kids together.

