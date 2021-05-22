BTS latest release ‘Butter’ is going crazy viral on YouTube and for all the right reasons. The song was released a day ago and has already gotten 124 million views in a single day and is trending on the number one spot in the music category. Now, an Instagram page has edited the aptest crossover video of Butter with Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Twist’ from Love Aaj Kal and it’s the best thing you’ll see on the internet today.

The Korean boy band is quite popular here in India too and enjoys a massive fan following across the globe.

An Instagram page named ‘Qualtieposts’ is quite popular for its crossover videos and the latest addition to the same is BTS’ Butter and the Korean boy-band dancing on Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Twist’ from Love Aaj Kal.

Take a look at the video here:

Haha, isn’t that so cool?

BTS fans were quick to react to the video and a fan commented, “This edit be smooth like butter 😂❤️”. Another fan commented, “That edit be smoother than Korean skin type”.

Take a look at some of the reactions from the video here:

“Yoonghee is secretly fluent in Hindi and we all know that”

“💜💜💜💜😌✋🏻I only believe in BTS supremacy”

“BTS can nail Any Concept, they hardly need to try. @bts.bighitofficial”

“dancing to twist as smooth as butter”

“Butter broke all the records. Just armies breaking their own records on every comeback from now on. King sh*t.’

So much love pouring in from all around the world.

Meanwhile, BTS will be soon seen in the FRIENDS Reunion episode and the fans are really excited for the same. The episode will air on May 27, 2021, and stars the original casts including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow.

Besides BTS the reunion episode also stars Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Kit Harington, Lady Gaga, Cindy Crawford, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai and more.

