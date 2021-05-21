Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier this year made an appearance for an interview with Oprah Winfrey and made some explosive revelations about the royal family. Now the Duke of Sussex has once again made an accusatory statement on father Prince Charles.

Advertisement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had revealed the inner workings of the royal family which made a lot of headlines throughout the world. Now in a new documentary series, Prince Harry said his family did not speak about his mother, Princess Diana’s death.

Advertisement

As per SpotboyE, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared alongside Oprah Winfrey in ‘The Me You Can’t See’, a documentary series about mental health on Apple TV+. He also spoke about how his father Prince Charles expected him and his brother to deal with the press attention following the death of Princess Diana and mental distress.

The Duke of Sussex said, “My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and me, ‘Well, it was like that for me so it’s going to be like that for you.’ That doesn’t make sense. Just because you suffered, that doesn’t mean your kids have to suffer. In fact, quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences you had, you can make it right for your kids.”

Prince Harry also revealed that how losing his mother made him turn to alcohol. He said, “I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs. I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel like I was feeling. But I slowly became aware, OK, I wasn’t drinking Monday to Friday, but I would probably drink a week’s worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night.”

The Duke of Sussex also recalled how he is still haunted by the sound of hooves after being forced to watch his mother’s coffin pass him on The Mall. He said that he was only 12 but he already knew he didn’t want that life.

Must Read: BTS’ ‘Butter’ Clocks A Shattering 10 Million Views In Just 13 Minutes On YouTube

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube